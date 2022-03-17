The icon of Amazon.cn seen on a box on May 22, 2016. Photo: Getty Images
Amazon to divert freight from China to areas not impacted by lockdowns as Covid surge hits cross-border e-commerce
- Amazon said it does not anticipate significant disruptions, as it will divert freight to neighbouring warehouses in the region
- The e-commerce giant joins other companies like Apple supplier Foxconn and Japan’s Toyota in seeking to counter disruptions from China’s Covid controls
Topic | Amazon
The icon of Amazon.cn seen on a box on May 22, 2016. Photo: Getty Images