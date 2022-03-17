China is trying to develop solar power further as part of its carbon neutral goal. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba’s logistics arm Cainiao puts solar panels on warehouse roofs to cut carbon emissions
- The systems are being used at bonded warehouses in Hangzhou and Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province
- It is estimated that the move will reduce carbon emissions by 5,535 tons a year at Cainiao
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
China is trying to develop solar power further as part of its carbon neutral goal. Photo: Bloomberg