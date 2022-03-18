A broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and YouTube logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Russian TV channel to seek Google fines abroad over YouTube block after US search giant loses appeal
- A Christian Orthodox channel owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev said Google lost a court appeal against a 2021 ruling in Moscow
- Malofeev said Google already owes 1 billion roubles in fines and that he will seek fines in other countries like China and India
