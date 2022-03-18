A broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and YouTube logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and YouTube logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Google
Tech /  Big Tech

Russian TV channel to seek Google fines abroad over YouTube block after US search giant loses appeal

  • A Christian Orthodox channel owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeev said Google lost a court appeal against a 2021 ruling in Moscow
  • Malofeev said Google already owes 1 billion roubles in fines and that he will seek fines in other countries like China and India

Topic |   Google
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:16pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and YouTube logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters
A broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and YouTube logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE