After a relentless crackdown by Beijing on Big Tech, there are now growing worries about the impact on jobs. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s tech crackdown fans unemployment worries amid economic headwinds as Alibaba and Tencent prepare to wield the axe
- The tech sector, which has been a prolific job-creating sector, is now awash with stories about frozen headcounts and lay-offs
- The destruction of tech-related jobs from content creation to private tutoring is translating into fears of a jobless tsunami
Topic | China technology
After a relentless crackdown by Beijing on Big Tech, there are now growing worries about the impact on jobs. Photo: Bloomberg