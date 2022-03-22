The mascot for Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce platform is displayed near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba expands share buy-back to a record US$25 billion amid stock price slump
- The share buy-back programme will run for two years through March 2024
- Shan Weijian, executive chairman of PAG, replaces Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm as independent director on the company’s board
