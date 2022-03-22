The New York Stock Exchange decorated for the trading debut of Tencent Music Entertainment on December 18, 2018. Photo: Shutterstock.
Tencent Music seeks a quicker route to list in Hong Kong, joining exodus of New York-listed Chinese companies to safe haven amid US risks
- Tencent Music would list its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) by introduction, which is a quicker route to a secondary listing
- Tencent Music’s fourth-quarter sales fell 8.7 per cent to 7.61 billion yuan, while profit plunged 55.3 per cent to 536 million yuan
Topic | IPO
