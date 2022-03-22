Exterior view of Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent, Alibaba tighten platform rules on digital collectibles as NFTs remain a grey area in China
- Buyers who use specialised software to snatch up NFTs during sales, or those who engage in money laundering and fraudulent activities, will be reported to authorities
- Tencent’s super app WeChat has over the past few weeks banned several mini programs offering digital collectibles
