Exterior view of Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Shutterstock
Exterior view of Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Shutterstock
NFTs
Tech /  Big Tech

Tencent, Alibaba tighten platform rules on digital collectibles as NFTs remain a grey area in China

  • Buyers who use specialised software to snatch up NFTs during sales, or those who engage in money laundering and fraudulent activities, will be reported to authorities
  • Tencent’s super app WeChat has over the past few weeks banned several mini programs offering digital collectibles

Topic |   NFTs
Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:30pm, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Exterior view of Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Shutterstock
Exterior view of Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE