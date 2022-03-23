The Ant Group Co. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Jack Ma’s Ant appoints Southeast Asia head, signalling focus is back on growth after restructuring
- Jia Hang, a former UnionPay executive who joined the fintech giant in 2015, will take up the newly-created role
- Ant has divested some noncore businesses in recent months, including its entire 15 per cent stake in Chinese tech news portal 36Kr
Topic | Ant Group
