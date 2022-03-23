Users of online group discounter Pinduoduo wave to celebrate the company’s IPO in New York during an event in Shanghai, China on July 26, 2018. Photo: Reuters
As China’s lower-tier markets slow down, Pinduoduo’s e-commerce growth hits record low
- The firm’s fate is sometimes seen as an economic bellwether of China’s price-sensitive ‘sinking markets’
- The surge that Pinduoduo and rivals received at the onset of the pandemic has run its course, said one analyst
Topic | Pinduoduo
