Signage for Tencent Holdings atop an office building in Shanghai on March 22, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent
Tencent posts best quarterly growth pace as profit rises 60 per cent despite tightened regulatory scrutiny of China’s Big Tech firms

  • The internet giant’s fourth-quarter profit was boosted by net gains of US$13.5 billion, which included proceeds from offloading its JD.com stock
  • Total revenue in the December quarter reached US$22.6 billion, up 8 per cent from a year ago

Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng and Tracy Qu

Updated: 5:27pm, 23 Mar, 2022

