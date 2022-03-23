Signage for Tencent Holdings atop an office building in Shanghai on March 22, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent posts best quarterly growth pace as profit rises 60 per cent despite tightened regulatory scrutiny of China’s Big Tech firms
- The internet giant’s fourth-quarter profit was boosted by net gains of US$13.5 billion, which included proceeds from offloading its JD.com stock
- Total revenue in the December quarter reached US$22.6 billion, up 8 per cent from a year ago
Topic | Tencent
