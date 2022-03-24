Tencent denies that it is considering to split up the company amid an increasingly challenging regulatory environment. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent plays down talks of break-up despite regulatory risks, slowest ever quarterly revenue growth
- Concerns are rising among investors that the Chinese government may want to split up internet giant Tencent Holdings
- Analysts say regulatory headwinds will continue to cast a shadow over Tencent’s prospects despite efforts to meet government requirements
Topic | Tencent
Tencent denies that it is considering to split up the company amid an increasingly challenging regulatory environment. Photo: Bloomberg