A staff demonstrates how to buy coffee with e-CNY at a cafe at the National Fintech Demonstration Centre in Beijing last month. Photo: Simon Song
China’s central bank on hiring spree to expand e-CNY digital currency trial
- The People’s Bank of China said it would expand the scope of use of China’s digital fiat currency this year
- The Digital Currency Research Institute is offering monthly salaries as high as 120,000 yuan (US$18,800) to recruit engineers and developers
Topic | China digital currency
A staff demonstrates how to buy coffee with e-CNY at a cafe at the National Fintech Demonstration Centre in Beijing last month. Photo: Simon Song