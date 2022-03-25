ByteDance marked its 10-year milestone, months after it initiated a sweeping corporate restructuring. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance marks 10th anniversary without founder Zhang Yiming as firm’s IPO plans remain up in the air
- ByteDance chief executive Liang Rubo quoted some of Zhang’s past comments in a motivational speech to employees on Friday
- The Beijing-based company has become one of the internet industry’s most successful start-ups, with a reach that covers 1.9 billion people every month
Topic | ByteDance
