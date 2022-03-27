Part of the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Part of the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Big Tech

China’s semiconductor value chain facing more disruption risk as Shanghai extends lockdown to residential area near its ‘Silicon Valley’

  • A number of businesses inside the park have suspended operations as new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surge in Shanghai
  • Big chip companies such as SMIC and Hua Hong say operations are running normally for now

Topic |   Semiconductors
Ann CaoChe Pan
Ann Cao in Shanghaiand Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Part of the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
Part of the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE