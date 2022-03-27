Part of the Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
China’s semiconductor value chain facing more disruption risk as Shanghai extends lockdown to residential area near its ‘Silicon Valley’
- A number of businesses inside the park have suspended operations as new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surge in Shanghai
- Big chip companies such as SMIC and Hua Hong say operations are running normally for now
