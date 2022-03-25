Meituan, China’s largest on-demand services provider, had more than 5 million delivery couriers as of December 31, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Meituan, China’s biggest on-demand delivery provider, posts wider quarterly loss amid regulatory pressure
- China’s largest on-demand services provider posted a net loss of US$832 million in the fourth quarter that was less than analysts’ consensus estimate
- The company swung to a US$3.7 billion loss for the whole of 2021, compared with a US$737 million net profit in 2020
