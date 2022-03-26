PS5 games by PlayStation are seen for sale at a GameStop in Manhattan, New York. Photo: Reuters
Sony to unveil PlayStation subscription as soon as next week

  • The new PlayStation service, in development under the code name Spartacus, is Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass
  • The upcoming God of War Ragnarök is unlikely to be offered on the streaming platform right away, says one source

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Mar, 2022

