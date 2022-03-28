Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou speaks at a press conference for the company’s latest annual report in Shenzhen, in southern Guangdong province, on March 28, 2022. Photo: Iris Deng
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returns to embattled Chinese telecoms giant as 2021 revenue plunges under US sanctions
- The Huawei chief financial officer assured that the firm is ‘more capable of dealing with uncertainty’, after posting its worst annual revenue performance
- Privately-held Huawei posted total 2021 revenue of US$100 billion, down 29 per cent from a year earlier
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou speaks at a press conference for the company’s latest annual report in Shenzhen, in southern Guangdong province, on March 28, 2022. Photo: Iris Deng