The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, on October 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Apple hit with US$55 million fine in the Netherlands in dispute over dating apps payments
- The Dutch markets regulator is reviewing Apple’s proposal to comply with an order requiring it to offer payments outside its app store to dating app providers
- Higher penalties could be imposed if the proposal does not meet regulatory requirements, the ACM said
