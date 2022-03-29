The Netflix logo seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
The Netflix logo seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
Netflix
Tech /  Big Tech

Netflix shares reel as growth prospects dim, but price still high compared with other Big Tech stocks

  • Netflix stock was down 38 per cent entering the final week of the first quarter, even as tech stocks saw a sharp rebound
  • The streaming giant currently trades at 30 times estimated earnings, but it has been unable to maintain the growth it saw at the height of the pandemic

Topic |   Netflix
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:15am, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Netflix logo seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
The Netflix logo seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE