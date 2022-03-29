The Netflix logo seen on top of their office building in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
Netflix shares reel as growth prospects dim, but price still high compared with other Big Tech stocks
- Netflix stock was down 38 per cent entering the final week of the first quarter, even as tech stocks saw a sharp rebound
- The streaming giant currently trades at 30 times estimated earnings, but it has been unable to maintain the growth it saw at the height of the pandemic
