JD.com, Bilibili trigger outcry after dismissals rebranded as ‘graduations’ amid wave of job cuts

  • While it is common for large firms to describe lay-offs as business ‘optimisation’, the term ‘graduation’ in pink slips handed out by JD.com and Bilibili has stirred anger
  • The controversy has erupted at a time when job security in the workplace is in doubt due to widespread job cuts or headcount freezes in China’s tech industry

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:04pm, 29 Mar, 2022

