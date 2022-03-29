A worker prepares a package for delivery at a JD.com distribution centre. Photo: AFP
JD.com, Bilibili trigger outcry after dismissals rebranded as ‘graduations’ amid wave of job cuts
- While it is common for large firms to describe lay-offs as business ‘optimisation’, the term ‘graduation’ in pink slips handed out by JD.com and Bilibili has stirred anger
- The controversy has erupted at a time when job security in the workplace is in doubt due to widespread job cuts or headcount freezes in China’s tech industry
