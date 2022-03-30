China’s economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai’s key chip factories look to ensure production and deliveries as city comes under phased Covid-19 lockdown
- The Pudong New Area is home to a number of factories from leading chip businesses, such as SMIC and Hua Hong
- The local government has allowed companies to operate either under a ‘closed loop’ system or allow their employees to work-from-home
