A police officer stands guard on the Bund, with Shanghai’s main financial district of Pudong in the background, on March 28, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai’s worst Covid-19 outbreak puts spotlight on local delivery services as lifeline in locked-down financial hub
- Shanghai has seen a surge in usage of on-demand local services apps like Meituan and Ele.me, as the city goes under a two-stage lockdown
- Both Meituan and Ele.me have committed to increase fresh food supplies in Shanghai, as residents encounter panic buying at supermarkets and groceries
