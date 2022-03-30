A delivery worker from Uber Eats, the ride-hailing giant’s take-out arm, is seen riding on a bicycle in Hong Kong on December 30, 2021. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A delivery worker from Uber Eats, the ride-hailing giant’s take-out arm, is seen riding on a bicycle in Hong Kong on December 30, 2021. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Uber aims to outdo Amazon in local deliveries, looks beyond food after pandemic craters demand for rides

  • Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi compared the company’s offerings to those of Shopify as a way to help local online commerce
  • The ride-hailing giant’s delivery business was profitable in the fourth quarter as it has become more essential during the pandemic

