A delivery worker from Uber Eats, the ride-hailing giant’s take-out arm, is seen riding on a bicycle in Hong Kong on December 30, 2021. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Uber aims to outdo Amazon in local deliveries, looks beyond food after pandemic craters demand for rides
- Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi compared the company’s offerings to those of Shopify as a way to help local online commerce
- The ride-hailing giant’s delivery business was profitable in the fourth quarter as it has become more essential during the pandemic
Topic | Uber
A delivery worker from Uber Eats, the ride-hailing giant’s take-out arm, is seen riding on a bicycle in Hong Kong on December 30, 2021. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images