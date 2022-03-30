A broken Ethernet cable seen in front of Russian flag and Google logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Google chief says search giant is working to provide Ukraine with reliable information and curb Russian propaganda
- Sundar Pichai met with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw on Tuesday to discuss ways of helping people in Ukraine
- Leaders of countries bordering Russia and Ukraine have appealed to the heads of big IT companies for help in fighting false information about the war
A broken Ethernet cable seen in front of Russian flag and Google logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. Photo: Reuters