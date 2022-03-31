British firm Arm’s various designs and software have enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips, powering products from sensors, smartphones and laptops to cars and supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock.
British firm Arm’s various designs and software have enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips, powering products from sensors, smartphones and laptops to cars and supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock.
Tech /  Big Tech

Semiconductor giants’ interest to acquire British chip design firm Arm deepens as owner SoftBank steps up IPO plans

  • South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix is considering to co-invest in a consortium that would acquire British semiconductor design company Arm
  • In February, Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger expressed a similar interest to participate in such a consortium

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:38am, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British firm Arm’s various designs and software have enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips, powering products from sensors, smartphones and laptops to cars and supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock.
British firm Arm’s various designs and software have enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips, powering products from sensors, smartphones and laptops to cars and supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock.
READ FULL ARTICLE