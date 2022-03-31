British firm Arm’s various designs and software have enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips, powering products from sensors, smartphones and laptops to cars and supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock.
Semiconductor giants’ interest to acquire British chip design firm Arm deepens as owner SoftBank steps up IPO plans
- South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix is considering to co-invest in a consortium that would acquire British semiconductor design company Arm
- In February, Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger expressed a similar interest to participate in such a consortium
Topic | Semiconductors
British firm Arm’s various designs and software have enabled advanced computing in more than 215 billion chips, powering products from sensors, smartphones and laptops to cars and supercomputers. Photo: Shutterstock.