A social influencer talks into a TikTok microphone on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
A social influencer talks into a TikTok microphone on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok owner ByteDance denies it earned more advertising money than all Chinese television stations combined

  • A Chinese social media post claims that ByteDance may have reaped US$44 billion in advertising money last year
  • The Beijing tech unicorn, which does not disclose financial information to the public, calls the rumour ‘fake news’

Topic |   ByteDance
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A social influencer talks into a TikTok microphone on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
A social influencer talks into a TikTok microphone on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE