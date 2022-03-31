A social influencer talks into a TikTok microphone on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27. Photo: Reuters
TikTok owner ByteDance denies it earned more advertising money than all Chinese television stations combined
- A Chinese social media post claims that ByteDance may have reaped US$44 billion in advertising money last year
- The Beijing tech unicorn, which does not disclose financial information to the public, calls the rumour ‘fake news’
Topic | ByteDance
