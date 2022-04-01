The thumbs up Like logo for Facebook shown at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on April 14 2020. Photo: AP
US antitrust chiefs pledge to crackdown on Big Tech gatekeeping after European Union’s Digital Markets Act
- US antitrust chiefs voiced support for stronger action against Big Tech acquisitions after the EU reached a deal to rein in the likes of Google and Facebook
- Bipartisan support for stronger antitrust enforcement against tech giants ‘reflects a mandate for decisive action’, FTC Chair Lina Khan said
Topic | Internet
