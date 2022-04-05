Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of production at the carmaker’s Gigafactory in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin, on March 22, 2022. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board after becoming largest shareholder with 9 per cent stake
- Under the agreement with Twitter, the Tesla CEO is not allowed to own more than 14.9 per cent of the company until 90 days after departing the board
- Musk has previously questioned the microblogging platform’s commitment to free speech and suggested he might start his own social media site
