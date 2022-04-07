A man plays Tencent’s popular mobile game Honour of Kings on a high-speed train from Henan to Beijing on September 15, 2021. Photo: AP
Chinese mobile games from Tencent, miHoYo are still top earners, but a tougher market at home is taking a toll

  • Honour of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact remained the most lucrative mobile games in the world in the first quarter, but spending has declined
  • Chinese developers rely heavily on their home market for revenue, but a regulatory crackdown has pushed a game licensing freeze into its ninth month

Updated: 6:30am, 7 Apr, 2022

