A man plays Tencent’s popular mobile game Honour of Kings on a high-speed train from Henan to Beijing on September 15, 2021. Photo: AP
Chinese mobile games from Tencent, miHoYo are still top earners, but a tougher market at home is taking a toll
- Honour of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact remained the most lucrative mobile games in the world in the first quarter, but spending has declined
- Chinese developers rely heavily on their home market for revenue, but a regulatory crackdown has pushed a game licensing freeze into its ninth month
