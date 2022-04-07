JD.com’s headquarters in Beijing, November 9, 2021. Photo: Reuters
JD.com founder Richard Liu is the latest Chinese tech billionaire to step back from the CEO role amid Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on sector
- Xu Lei, with more than 10 years at the company, will also join the board as an executive director, while Richard Liu remains as chairman
- In 2021, JD.com reported an operational profit of US$600 million, down 66.7 per cent year on year
