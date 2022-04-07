Workers wearing protective gear sort bags of vegetables and groceries on a truck to distribute them to residents at a residential compound in Shanghai on April 5, 2022. Photo: China Daily
Meituan
On-demand service giant Meituan launches urgent deliveries as Shanghai extends Covid-19 lockdown

  • Meituan executives made the announcement during a rare appearance at a government briefing, along with Shanghai officials
  • A shortage in food supply has become one of the most pressing issues for the city of 25 million since the lockdown began last week

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:30pm, 7 Apr, 2022

