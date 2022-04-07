Huawei Technologies Co’s semiconductor packaging innovation is expected to help alleviate its struggles with US chip sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei Technologies Co’s semiconductor packaging innovation is expected to help alleviate its struggles with US chip sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei pushes semiconductor packaging innovation to ease disruptions caused by US chip sanctions

  • Huawei has filed a patent application on the mainland for ‘a type of chip stacking package and terminal device’
  • This innovation comes days after rotating chairman Guo Ping suggested that Huawei would use advanced chip packaging technology to help ease US restrictions

Topic |   Huawei
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:32pm, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei Technologies Co’s semiconductor packaging innovation is expected to help alleviate its struggles with US chip sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei Technologies Co’s semiconductor packaging innovation is expected to help alleviate its struggles with US chip sanctions. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE