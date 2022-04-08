Tencent to close its Penguin Esports video game streaming platform. Photo: Weibo
Tencent to close its Penguin Esports video game streaming platform as industry feels the heat from more regulation, competition

  • Six-year-old Penguin Esports, a Twitch-like platform, will cease operations and be removed from app stores by June 7
  • Game streaming sites are up against a tough challenge from popular video platforms such as short video app Douyin

Iris Deng
Updated: 8:00pm, 8 Apr, 2022

