Meituan delivery drivers sit on their vehicles in Beijing. The Chinese food delivery giant cut hundreds of jobs last week. Photo: Reuters
Meituan delivery drivers sit on their vehicles in Beijing. The Chinese food delivery giant cut hundreds of jobs last week. Photo: Reuters
Meituan
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese delivery giant Meituan axes jobs at core departments as lay-offs in tech sector deepen

  • Up to 20 per cent of Meituan’s staff in core business units, including food and grocery deliveries have been affected
  • The lay-offs come just a few days after Meituan informed the internet regulator that it had added a net 17,000 jobs from July 2021 to mid-March 2022

Topic |   Meituan
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Meituan delivery drivers sit on their vehicles in Beijing. The Chinese food delivery giant cut hundreds of jobs last week. Photo: Reuters
Meituan delivery drivers sit on their vehicles in Beijing. The Chinese food delivery giant cut hundreds of jobs last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE