A still from the 1994 Hong Kong spy comedy From Beijing with Love, starring Stephen Chow Sing-chi (left) and Anita Yuen Wing-yi. Photo: Handout
Joan Cornellà NFT project apologises over copyright infringement of film starring Hong Kong ‘King of Comedy’ Stephen Chow
- Hong Kong-based Fwenclub released an NFT image resembling Chow’s look in the 1994 spy comedy From Beijing with Love without permission
- On Monday, the “MOAR by Joan Cornellà” collection was ranked top by 24-hour trading volume on NFT marketplace OpenSea
Topic | NFTs
