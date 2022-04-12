Elon Musk speaks at the Satellite Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. The SpaceX and Tesla executive decided not to join Twitter’s board after an agreement that would have capped his stake in the company at 14.9 per cent. Photo: AP
Twitter staff ‘super stressed’ over Elon Musk chaos after the Tesla CEO decides not to join board
- Some worry Musk, known for being critical of Twitter to his 80 million followers on the platform, will not be required to act in the company’s best interests
- The billionaire is Twitter’s largest shareholder at 9 per cent and was set to join the board in a deal that would have capped his stake before pulling out
Topic | Twitter
Elon Musk speaks at the Satellite Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. The SpaceX and Tesla executive decided not to join Twitter’s board after an agreement that would have capped his stake in the company at 14.9 per cent. Photo: AP