Epic Games’ Fortnite is a popular battle royale game across multiple platforms, including mobile and dedicated gaming consoles like Sony’s PlayStation. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic gets US$2 billion from PlayStation maker Sony, Lego owner as it continues to fight Apple

  • Sony and Lego owner Kirkbi each invested US$1 billion into Epic, bringing its valuation to US$31.5 billion
  • The game developer is waging a costly legal battle against Apple and Google over the fees charged by their app stores

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:00am, 12 Apr, 2022

