A supervisor holds an iPad as he checks an employee’s badge during roll call at a Pegatron factory in Shanghai. The company has suspended production in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple supply chain in China hit by lockdowns as key partner suspends production in Shanghai, Kunshan
- Pegatron Corporation has stopped making computers, communication devices and consumer electronics for branded vendors in Kunshan
- An Omicron outbreak has caused widespread interruptions to tech manufacturing activities in the Yangtze River Delta
Topic | Apple
