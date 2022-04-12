A supervisor holds an iPad as he checks an employee’s badge during roll call at a Pegatron factory in Shanghai. The company has suspended production in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: Bloomberg
A supervisor holds an iPad as he checks an employee’s badge during roll call at a Pegatron factory in Shanghai. The company has suspended production in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple supply chain in China hit by lockdowns as key partner suspends production in Shanghai, Kunshan

  • Pegatron Corporation has stopped making computers, communication devices and consumer electronics for branded vendors in Kunshan
  • An Omicron outbreak has caused widespread interruptions to tech manufacturing activities in the Yangtze River Delta

Topic |   Apple
Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 11:46pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A supervisor holds an iPad as he checks an employee’s badge during roll call at a Pegatron factory in Shanghai. The company has suspended production in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: Bloomberg
A supervisor holds an iPad as he checks an employee’s badge during roll call at a Pegatron factory in Shanghai. The company has suspended production in Shanghai and nearby Kunshan due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE