Manu Kumar Jain, former managing director of Xiaomi India after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
India agency summons former Xiaomi head in investigation over foreign exchange laws
- In a probe that has been ongoing since at least February, India’s financial crime-fighting agency called in Xiaomi’s former India managing director
- The move signals widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone giant after its office was raided in December over alleged tax evasion
