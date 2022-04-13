Manu Kumar Jain, former managing director of Xiaomi India after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Manu Kumar Jain, former managing director of Xiaomi India after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Xiaomi
Tech /  Big Tech

India agency summons former Xiaomi head in investigation over foreign exchange laws

  • In a probe that has been ongoing since at least February, India’s financial crime-fighting agency called in Xiaomi’s former India managing director
  • The move signals widening scrutiny of the Chinese smartphone giant after its office was raided in December over alleged tax evasion

Topic |   Xiaomi
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:58am, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Manu Kumar Jain, former managing director of Xiaomi India after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Manu Kumar Jain, former managing director of Xiaomi India after an interview with Reuters inside his office in Bengaluru, India, on January 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE