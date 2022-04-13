SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 19, 2020. Photo: AP
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 19, 2020. Photo: AP
Twitter
Tech /  Big Tech

Elon Musk accused in lawsuit of delaying Twitter stake disclosure to buy more shares at lower prices

  • A complaint in New York federal court accuses the Tesla CEO of failing to disclose a 5 per cent stake in March to increase his stake at lower prices
  • After Musk revealed this month that he is Twitter’s largest shareholder at more than 9 per cent, he was offered a seat on the board, which he declined

Topic |   Twitter
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:52am, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 19, 2020. Photo: AP
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 19, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE