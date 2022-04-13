A smartphone displaying the logo Alibaba Cloud logo on February 9, 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba Cloud undergoes leadership reshuffle, report says, joining China’s tech industry upheaval
- Alibaba Cloud China president Ren Geng is stepping down, with vice-president Huang Haiqing set to take over, as Alibaba vice-president Guo Jijun also resigned
- Cloud computing has continued to grow quickly in China amid tech industry crackdowns that have led to widespread job cuts
Topic | Alibaba
