An engineer holds a chip at the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute. China’s imports of integrated circuits decreased on year in the first quarter, according to customs data. Photo: Reuters
Chinese semiconductor imports fall as self-sufficiency drive shapes up
- China’s integrated circuit imports decreased last quarter, after they rose one-third in the first three months of 2021
- The country’s position in the global value chain is under pressure amid geopolitical headwinds and Omicron outbreaks
Topic | Semiconductors
