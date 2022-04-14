A man stands in front of an Apple store in Shanghai on January 5. Photo: EPA-EFE
MacBook manufacturer Quanta Computer halts production in Shanghai, putting supplies of Apple’s top-tier laptops at risk
- The Taiwanese manufacturer said it has suspended production to comply with Shanghai’s Covid-19 control measures, which have severely squeezed supply chains
- Quanta is known for producing MacBook Pros, which could contribute further to Apple shortages after Pegatron Corporation stopped making electronics for brands
