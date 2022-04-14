A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on October 20, 2021. Photo: AP
TSMC says demand for capacity is strong ahead of 3nm chip launch, despite signs of weaker demand for electronics
- TSMC said there are signs of weakening demand for smartphones and computers, but automotive and other applications remain robust
- The chip maker is preparing the launch of its 3nm node process in the second half of the year, an improvement over its 5nm chips used in iPhones
A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on October 20, 2021. Photo: AP