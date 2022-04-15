Tech unicorn ByteDance’s new music-streaming app in China currently provides 10 million tracks. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech unicorn ByteDance’s new music-streaming app in China currently provides 10 million tracks. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok owner ByteDance pushes music-streaming service on mainland to challenge Chinese market leaders Tencent, NetEase

  • New ByteDance app Qishui Yinyue, which translates to ‘soda music’ in Mandarin, was updated on Wednesday after its release last month
  • The tech unicorn’s push into China’s music-streaming market pits it against Tencent Music Entertainment Group and NetEase subsidiary Cloud Village

Topic |   ByteDance
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tech unicorn ByteDance’s new music-streaming app in China currently provides 10 million tracks. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech unicorn ByteDance’s new music-streaming app in China currently provides 10 million tracks. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE