HiSilicon is responsible for the Kirin, Gigahome, Kunpeng, Balong and Ascend chips used in the products of parent Huawei Technologies Co. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s semiconductor ambitions take a hit after Huawei’s HiSilicon drops out of global top 25 chip vendor rankings
- HiSilicon’s revenue declined to US$1.5 billion last year, down from US$8.2 billion in 2020, according to research firm Gartner
- That made an impact on China’s overall share of the global semiconductor market, which declined to 6.5 per cent in 2021 from 6.7 per cent a year earlier
Topic | Semiconductors
