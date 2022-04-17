Chinese social media are implementing new rules to where each user is located based on IP address. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese social media to display user locations based on IP address, including platforms from ByteDance and Zhihu
- Several Chinese platforms such as Quora-like Zhihu and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, will start displaying user provinces
- The move, which is not mandated by law, comes as platforms try to comply with increasingly stringent internet content rules targeting ‘rumours’
Chinese social media are implementing new rules to where each user is located based on IP address. Photo: Shutterstock