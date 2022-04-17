Didi’s headquarters in Beijing. The delisting, the cybersecurity investigation and lack of immediate relisting plans could deal a heavy blow to the firm’s value and even undermine investor confidence in Chinese stocks. Photo: Reuters
Didi Global to vote on US delisting next month, says no new listing plan before NYSE exit
- Beijing-based firm says it will not apply for another flotation before completing its delisting from New York Stock Exchange
- It must cooperate further with China’s cybersecurity regulators and conduct rectifications
Topic | Didi Chuxing
Didi’s headquarters in Beijing. The delisting, the cybersecurity investigation and lack of immediate relisting plans could deal a heavy blow to the firm’s value and even undermine investor confidence in Chinese stocks. Photo: Reuters