Elon Musk’s Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken April 15, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk channels Elvis with ‘Love Me Tender’ tweet, baffling investors amid Twitter row
- The billionaire entrepreneur posted the cryptic tweet over weekend, possibly alluding to a direct tender offer to Twitter shareholders
- Since the Tesla CEO offered US$43 billion to buy Twitter last week, the microblogging site implemented a ‘poison pill’ provision to make an acquisition harder
Topic | Twitter
