An unsettled cybersecurity probe continues to weigh on Didi Chuxing as it seeks to delist in the US. Meanwhile, it is losing ground at home. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing loses ground at home under Beijing’s wrath, as rivals keep climbing

  • Didi orders fell 4.6 per cent in March from the previous month, according to China’s transport ministry, and have fallen 29 per cent since last June
  • The tech giant’s unsettled cybersecurity probe continues to weigh on the company as it prepares for a shareholder vote on plans to delist in New York

Updated: 7:00pm, 18 Apr, 2022

